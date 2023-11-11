Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bumble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bumble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

