Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 2,991.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.