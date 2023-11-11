C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.