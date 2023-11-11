Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

CABA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

