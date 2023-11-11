Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $262.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

