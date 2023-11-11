Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Docebo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

DCBO stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. Docebo has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Docebo by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

