Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Evercore

Evercore set a $11.00 price target on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 34.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canada Goose by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

