Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.05.

CAR.UN opened at C$44.97 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.25.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

