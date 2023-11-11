Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$53.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.05.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$44.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

