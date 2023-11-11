Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Down 13%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 22,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
