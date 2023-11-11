Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Down 13%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 22,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

