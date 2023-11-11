Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 22,974 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

