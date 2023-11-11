Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 37,010 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of MINISO Group worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MINISO Group by 819.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MNSO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.