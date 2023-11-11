Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after buying an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.62.

NYSE GTLS opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

