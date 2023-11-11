Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $989.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.