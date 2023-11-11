Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average is $176.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

