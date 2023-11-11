Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 2,274 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $145.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

