Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 49,216 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 918.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in BILL were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

