Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $251.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

