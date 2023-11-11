Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,012 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,875,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

