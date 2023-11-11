Candriam S.C.A. Sells 326,386 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,386 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.