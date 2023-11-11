Candriam S.C.A. Sells 33,869 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $277,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 53.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

