Candriam S.C.A. Sells 84,059 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,059 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

