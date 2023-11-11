Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $17,490,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,105. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

