Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.