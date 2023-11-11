Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target to $2.00

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

BITF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

