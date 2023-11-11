Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $6.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Price Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,319,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,319,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 42.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.