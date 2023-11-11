Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRBU. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

