Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.58 million, a P/E ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 2.30. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 91.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

