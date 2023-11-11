Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 881 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.59. The company has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

