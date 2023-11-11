Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,534.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HON opened at $186.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

