Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

