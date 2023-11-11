Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

