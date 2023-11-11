Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

