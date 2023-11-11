Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 218,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Orange by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 45.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

