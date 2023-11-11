CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.56.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

