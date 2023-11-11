Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

