Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.