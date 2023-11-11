CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.53.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$960.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.64. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6098361 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.