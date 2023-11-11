Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. Chase has a 1 year low of $81.18 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

