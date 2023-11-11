Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.