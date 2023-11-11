Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,161,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 96,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 435,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of GM opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

