Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $64.01 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.48, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

