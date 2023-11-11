China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 2,620.0% in October

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 2,620.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRHKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

