Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.00.
Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 EPS for the current year.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
