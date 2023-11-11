CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

CI Financial stock opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$776.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.4015152 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Miller bought 5,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

