CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$14.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

TSE BDT opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.72 and a 1-year high of C$12.06.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.3805419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

