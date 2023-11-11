Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.11.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$423.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0363837 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

