Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Cintas worth $98,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 248.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $534.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

