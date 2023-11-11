Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

