Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.78

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $24.62. Citi Trends shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 44,761 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $206.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 884,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 884,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,441,077.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,773 shares of company stock worth $1,015,809. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $2,254,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 4,172.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.